Rolovich laments distraction created by his vaccine decision

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich has lamented that his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine has created a distraction for his program, though he reiterated that he would keep his reasons why private. Rolovich made his comments during a Zoom call with sports writers covering Pac-12 media day in Los Angeles. Rolovich was the only conference coach not at the W Hollywood Hotel for media day, where proof of vaccination was required for those in attendance. Rolovich says he isn’t against vaccinations and supports those who choose to be vaccinated, including players, staff, and coaches.