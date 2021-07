TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff’s officials say they’re investigating the death of a man whose body was found at a Tucson park. They say a passer-by spotted the body around 1 a.m. Monday at Flowing Wells Park and notified authorities. Sheriff’s officials say the body was later identified as Quintin Barreto. They say his body had obvious signs of trauma and the case is being investigated as a suspicious death.