Plane crashes near airport outside Tucson; 1 killed, 1 hurt

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed Tuesday at an airport outside Tucson, killing one of two people aboard and critically injuring the second. The Tucson Airport Authority said the single-engine, two-seat aircraft crashed near a runway at Ryan Airfield. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Rutan Model 61 Long-EZ was attempting to land when it crashed, and the FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available.