Oregon picked by media to win 3rd straight Pac-12 title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oregon is the preseason favorite to win its third straight Pac-12 title. The Ducks took an unusual route to the conference championship last season, beating Southern California after Washington couldn’t participate in the title game due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Oregon received 27 of 40 first-place votes in the annual poll of media members released before to the start of Pac-12 media day. Southern Cal got 10 votes, and Utah received three.