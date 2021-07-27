New Pac-12 boss Kliavkoff doesn’t see expansion as a must

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff can thank Oklahoma and Texas for adding another huge priority to his lengthy list of issues to address. With both schools petitioning the SEC for membership, the latest round of conference realignment looks to be off and running. Kliavkoff noted that expanding the Pac-12 doesn’t have to be a given but it will be considered. He’s also looking to address the Pac-12′s failure to be more competitive on a national stage in football and men’s basketball. While men’s basketball appears to be on the rebound after UCLA made the Final Four, football faces more of an uphill climb.