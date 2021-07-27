Gallo’s bat, arm help Rangers edge D-backs 5-4 to end skid

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo went deep for the first time since the All-Star break with a towering three-run home run that put the Texas Rangers ahead in a 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The All-Star slugger also had two assists from right field as the Rangers ended a 12-game losing streak. Dane Dunning allowed both runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He got his second win in his last 12 starts. Arizona’s Kole Calhoun had two hits, including an RBI double. Arizona starter Taylor Widener allowed all five runs in his 3 2/3 innings.