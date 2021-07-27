COVID-19 continues to rise as Arizona reports 1,475 cases

PHOENIX (AP) — The daily number of new COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations in Arizona continues to creep upward, according to the state dashboard’s latest figures.

Arizona health officials on Tuesday reported 1,475 newly confirmed cases and 12 more deaths.

This brings the state’s total numbers since the pandemic started to 920,084 cases and 18,183 deaths.

The number of people hospitalized for the virus also climbed to 919 after going down for three straight days.

Since March, people who are not fully vaccinated made up 98% of deaths and 94% of hospitalizations. More than 6.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state.