Arizona highway closed overnight, longer closure planned

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — A scheduled overnight closure of a 17.5-mile stretch of U.S. Route 60 in east-central Arizona this week for bridge work will give drivers a preview of a much longer closure planned for September. The Arizona Department of Transportation said the highway will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday as crews pour part of the concrete deck on the new Pinto Creek Bridge. The department said the project will require a five-day closure in September. The dates have not yet been scheduled. The roadway alignment will be shifted to the new bridge during the longer closure.