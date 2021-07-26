Unique tattoo helps UArizona police ID body found in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a unique tattoo has helped police identify a body found this week on Tumamoc Hill in Tucson. University of Arizona Police Department officials say the identity of the 31-year-old man is being withheld until his relatives can be notified. Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body. The cause of death also hasn’t been released by campus police, who say the case remains under investigation.