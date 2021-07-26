Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 7th time in 9 days

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths. It marked the seventh time in nine days that no coronavirus-related deaths were reported by tribal health officials. The latest numbers brought the total number of COVID-19 cases on the vast reservation to 31,305 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of known deaths remained at 1,372. The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley. The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.