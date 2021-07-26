Indians claim LHP Alex Young off waivers from Diamondbacks

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have claimed left-hander Alex Young off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Young went 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA in two stints with the Diamondbacks this season. He made 30 appearances and two starts before being designated for assignment on July 21. The Indians optioned the 27-year-old to Triple-A Columbus. In three seasons for Arizona, Young went 11-15 with a 4.73 ERA in 62 outings. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Indians transferred right-hander Aaron Civale from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. Civale has been out since June 21 with a sprained finger.