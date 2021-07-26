Gillom sisters: Black ex-assistants paved way for Staley

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Jennifer Gillom says everything is a process. Dawn Staley becoming the first Black female head coach of the U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team is no different. The five Black women who have been national team assistants helped pave the way for Staley’s historic debut at the Tokyo Games. Women have coached nine of those 12 women’s Olympic teams with Staley now the U.S.’s first Black coach _ male or female. The U.S. coaching pipeline has featured 14 white women assistants with four later tabbed as Olympic head coaches. Geno Auriemma is one of five men to later become head coach in both 2012 and 2016.