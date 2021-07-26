Body of 4-year-old Pima girl swept away by storm found

PIMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 4-year-old girl swept away by floodwaters in southeastern Arizona has been found. Police in Pima told AZFamily.com that a volunteer searcher spotted the body Monday around 8:30 a.m. Graham County authorities had been looking for the Pima girl since she went missing Thursday night. A woman had called the county sheriff’s office and reported she and her children were stuck on top of their vehicle in a wash. Authorities arrived on the scene and were able to rescue some of the family, but couldn’t find the young girl whose name has not been released. A 16-year-old Cottonwood girl who was swept away Saturday remains missing.