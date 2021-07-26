Arizona reports 1,441 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona are reporting 1,441 COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The daily case count released Monday is slightly lower than the weekend counts, which were above 1,500. Still, this marks the eighth day that Arizona has seen more than 1,000 new daily cases. Like the rest of the country, Arizona has seen a significant climb in in virus cases in the last few weeks. The latest numbers bring Arizona’s pandemic totals to more than 900,000 cases and 18,000 deaths. Health officials say not fully vaccinated people have made up the majority of cases and deaths in Arizona since March.