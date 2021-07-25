Navajo advocates take community approach to sexual violence

MONTEZUMA CREEK, Utah (AP) — The Utah Navajo Health System has been honored by the FBI for its victim advocacy program. The Salt Lake Tribune reports leaders hope will become a model program for supporting victims of sexual assault and domestic violence across the Navajo Nation. But an epidemic of violence against Indigenous women, men, children and transgender people means that the four staffers are tragically busy. The issues are compounded by underfunded tribal law enforcement services. A lack of solid data collection also makes it difficult to assess the full extent of the problem. Leaders are calling for more federal resources but say native people should take the lead.