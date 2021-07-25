Crews search for a girl swept away by floodwaters in Arizona

PIMA, Ariz. (AP) — Graham County authorities continue to search for a 4-year-old Pima girl who was swept away by floodwaters. They say the child has been missing since Thursday night. Crews suspended the search and rescue Friday night due to storms, but resumed Saturday morning with an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter in the air and trained dogs on the ground. A woman had called the county sheriff’s office around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and said she and her children were stuck on top of their vehicle in the Cottonwood Wash. Authorities arrived on the scene and were able to rescue some of the family, but couldn’t find the young girl whose name wasn’t immediately released. Flash flooding has been reported in many areas around the state since a series of storms began Friday.