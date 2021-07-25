Arizona: More than 1K new COVID-19 cases for 7th day in row

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 1,508 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. It marked the seventh consecutive day with at least 1,000 cases, the longest such streak since early March. The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals to 917,168 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago and 18,171 deaths. On Saturday, Arizona had reported 1,528 new cases and 26 more deaths. Health officials said hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have been on the rise, with unvaccinated people accounting for almost all of the serious illnesses. Since March, people who are not fully vaccinated made up 98% of deaths and 94% of hospitalizations. Those not fully vaccinated make up 89% of cases to date. .