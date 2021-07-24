With QB Murray in 3rd season, Cards under pressure to win

The Arizona Cardinals are under considerable pressure to make the playoffs in the third season of coach Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure. Quarterback Kyler Murray enters his third season and second with premier receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals were also active in free agency, adding three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt and veteran receiver A.J. Green. Arizona was on the cusp of making the postseason last year before losing five of its last seven games.