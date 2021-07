TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on the city’s south side. Police responded to a report of a shooting late Friday and found the 43-year-old Ruben Chavarria Valenzuela wounded by gunfire. He died at the scene. Detectives believe Valenzuela was visiting the residents of the home when he was shot. Authorities believe the shooting was not random.