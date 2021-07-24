Phoenix officer arrested for assaulting handcuffed man

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police officer was arrested for allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man after prosecutors reviewed footage from his body-worn camera. Police said late Friday that 23-year-old officer Conner Orth-Smith has resigned. Authorities announced the arrest a week after Orth-Smith responded to hospital security guards who called for help with a man who refused to leave the property. The man was arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer. Authorities say that days later, a prosecutor reviewing the footage flagged excessive use of force by the arresting officer. Neither police nor prosecutors have released the body camera footage.