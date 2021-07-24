Skip to Content

Phoenix officer arrested for assaulting handcuffed man

11:36 am AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police officer was arrested for allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man after prosecutors reviewed footage from his body-worn camera. Police said late Friday that 23-year-old officer Conner Orth-Smith has resigned. Authorities announced the arrest a week after Orth-Smith responded to hospital security guards who called for help with a man who refused to leave the property. The man was arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer. Authorities say that days later, a prosecutor reviewing the footage flagged excessive use of force by the arresting officer. Neither police nor prosecutors have released the body camera footage. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content