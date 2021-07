GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rogelio Funes Mori scored his third goal of the tournament in the 26th minute, and defending champion Mexico defeated Honduras 3-0 to advance to the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals. Funes Mori, who made his national team debut on July 3, has four goals in five international appearances. Jonathan Dos Santos added his fifth international goal in the 31st minute and Orbelí­n Pineda scored his fourth goal in the 38th.