Japan’s Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO (AP) — Yuto Horigome of Japan won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games. He took gold in the men’s street event Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver medal went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler. He used to sleep with his board when he fell in love with skating as a kid. U.S. skater Jagger Eaton took bronze. The Arizona native adapted best among the Americans to the extreme heat at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo. Star skateboarder Nyjah Huston from California fell repeatedly trying to land tricks and placed 7th in the eight-man final.