Coyotes pick Shane Doan’s son Josh in 2nd round of NHL draft

The Arizona Coyotes picked Shane Doan’s son Josh with the 37th pick in the NHL draft. Shane Doan played 20 seasons for the Coyotes, has his No. 19 retired by the organization. Josh put up 31 goals and 39 assists in 53 games for the Chicago Steel of the USHL last season. The Scottsdale native was ranked 87th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. His father now works in the Coyotes front office as chief hockey development officer.