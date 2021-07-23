Phoenix area hit with monsoon rain, lightning and thunder

PHOENIX (AP) — In Phoenix, scorching heat has been swapped for rain, lightning and flooding thanks to monsoon thunderstorms. Residents across metro Phoenix woke up Friday to a drenched landscape thanks to overnight rains that were accompanied by crackling thunder and gusty winds. The impact knocked down trees, fencing, and even power. It has also triggered flash flood warnings in some Phoenix suburbs. In Scottsdale, city officials reported outages in the city’s Old Town district and South Scottsdale. Rainfall remains ongoing and scattered. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued such a warning for portions of south and central Arizona through Saturday.