Phoenix area cooled by monsoon rain; flooding reported

PHOENIX (AP) — Scorching summer heat in Phoenix has been replaced by rain, lightning, flooding and cool temperatures because of monsoon thunderstorms.

Forecasts called for more of the same into the weekend.

Scattered storms that began Thursday continued through Friday, with flash flooding reported and areas receiving 2.6 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Maricopa County until Saturday morning. Sky Harbor International Airport received just over 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain during the storm and a high temperature for the day of just 83 degrees. That's below the normal 106 for the date.