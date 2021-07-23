Lawsuit aims to stop referendum effort to block tax cuts

PHOENIX (AP) — An advocacy group has filed a lawsuit to stop a citizen petition drive that aims to block big tax cuts enacted by the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey. The Arizona Republic reported a group called the the Free Enterprise Club, along with the club’s president Scot Mussi and Yavapai County resident Diane Schafer has asked a court to stop voter referendum drives regarding the fate of the tax cuts. The lawsuit argues the referendum drives are unconstitutional. Progressive groups that convinced voters last year to raise taxes on the wealthy to boost school funding filed voter referendums earlier this month.