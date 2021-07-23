AP source: Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones from Blue Jackets

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Seth Jones has been traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Chicago Blackhawks, a person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press. It was not immediately clear what Chicago gave up for the 26-year-old defenseman. In another blockbuster deal, the Arizona Coyotes dealt captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and restricted free agent forward Conor Garland to the Vancouver Canucks for the No. 9 selection, two future picks and forwards Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle and Loui Eriksson. The St. Louis Blues also acquired high-scoring forward Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers for Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round pick.