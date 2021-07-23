Arizona reports 1,479 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 1,479 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest daily case number in over a week. The state’s dashboard released the latest numbers Friday, which included another seven deaths attributed to the virus. This brings Arizona’s totals since the pandemic began to 914,132 cases and 18,144 deaths. Hospitalizations due to the virus also continue to trend upward with 910 patients statewide. Of those, 238 are in the ICU. ICU occupancies have not been that high since March 12. Experts say the highly contagious delta variant as well as people gathering for Fourth of July contributed to the trend.