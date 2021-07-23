Arizona GOP official: Ballots in recount safe from roof leak

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Republican official said Friday that ballots stored at a state fairgrounds building for the review of the Maricopa County 2020 election were not damaged by water leaking from the ceiling following Phoenix-area monsoon thunderstorms. Randy Pullen represents state Senate Republicans who ordered the election review. He told the Arizona Republic that no ballots are at risk. He says he was at the building as the leaks began. He says workers covered boxes with tarps and moved them away from the leaks inside the building as rain poured outside.