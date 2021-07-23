Appeals court upholds dismissal of ousted lawmaker’s lawsuit

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a former Arizona legislator who was expelled by the state House in 2018 for sexual harassment. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a Thursday opinion that Republican Don Shooter failed to show that the proceedings that let to his expulsion violated the law. Shooter sued fellow Republicans alleging that they orchestrated his expulsion as part of a conspiracy. Shooter’s attorney Tom Horne did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Shooter was accused by a female legislator of sexual harassment. He denied any wrongdoing and refused to resign.