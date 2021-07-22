Suspect in deadly shooting attack in Tucson dies in hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a convicted felon accused of fatally shooting at least one person and wounding four others, including firefighters and paramedics, during a weekend house fire in Tucson has died at a hospital. Tucson police say 35-year-old Leslie Stephen Scarlett had been listed in extremely critical condition since being wounded in an exchange of gunfire with an officer Sunday. Police say Scarlett died from his injuries Wednesday. Detectives are continuing their investigation, although Scarlett’s motive for the attack remains unclear. But the Arizona Daily Star reported Thursday that a badly burned body found inside the home was Scarlett’s girlfriend.