Senate panel to vote on Biden’s pick to oversee US lands

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. Senate panel is set to vote Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the U.S. West after Republicans sought to derail the nomination. Senate Democrats have remained united behind Tracy Stone-Manning amid criticism over her links to the 1989 sabotage of an Idaho timber sale. At stake is the leadership of an agency that oversees energy production, recreation and other activities across almost a quarter-billion acres of public lands, primarily in the West. It would take every Senate Republican plus at least one Democratic lawmaker to block her confirmation in the evenly divided chamber.