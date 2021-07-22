Pima County Jail inmate collapses in cell, pronounced dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Pima County Jail inmate. Jail officials say 55-year-old Weldon Ellis collapsed in his cell Wednesday afternoon. Medical personnel began giving aid to Ellis until Tucson Fire Department paramedics arrived and tried to resuscitate him. He was later pronounced dead. Jail officials didn’t immediately disclose how long Ellis had been in jail and for what reason. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death.