NHL roster freeze lifts, flat cap prompts money-saving moves

NHL teams wasted little time making moves once the roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft was lifted. Carolina traded goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to Detroit for a third-round pick and the rights to pending free agent Jonathan Bernier. Philadelphia sent second- and seventh-round picks in 2022 to Arizona to take Shayne Gostisbehere. The New York Rangers signed back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Barclay Goodrow to a six-year contract the Lightning could not have afforded. The moves were all consequences of the salary cap remaining flat at $81.5 million because of pandemic revenue losses.