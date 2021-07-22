Hiker injured, rescued off Phoenix mountain 24 hours later

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say an injured hiker has been rescued off a Phoenix mountain after being unable to call for help for about 24 hours. The 34-year-old man whose name hasn’t been released was forced to stay on the mountain overnight Wednesday. The man was hiking on the Shaw Butte Trail and was about three-quarters of the way up the mountain when he suffered a lower leg injury. The hiker says he was unable to leave the area after the injury and couldn’t call for help since noon Wednesday. He was spotted by a Phoenix police helicopter Thursday morning. Rescue crews hoisted him off the mountain because of the steep terrain and took him to a nearby hospital.