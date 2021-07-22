Gold medal v. golden arches: Olympian’s hopes nearly quashed

TOKYO (AP) — Brady Ellison is the top-ranked archer in the the world and the favorite at the Tokyo Games. A few years ago, he wasn’t sure if he would ever shoot another arrow. He was dealing with nerve pain down his arm each time he released an arrow. He was thinking of hanging it up. The arm pain is gone and the three-time Olympic medalist has his sights set on adding to his collection. He will compete in the individual event, the team competition and most likely the newly added mixed team event.