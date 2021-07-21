Skip to Content

Mother arrested in Arizona in deaths of her 2 kids in Nevada

9:25 am AP - Arizona NewsLocal NewsTop Stories
Untitled design (10)
Bullhead City Police Department

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old mother of two young children who were found dead in separate bathtubs at a suburban Las Vegas home has been arrested in northwest Arizona, KVVU-TV reports that Jovan Trevino was arrested late Tuesday at a hospital in Bullhead City where police said she admitted herself for treatment and told staff members she had killed her children.

The bodies of her 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter were found Monday in a home in Henderson.

Mohave County jail records show Trevino was being held pending her transfer in custody to Nevada.

It’s not immediately clear if she has an attorney representing her.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content