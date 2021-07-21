Hospital chain to require workers to be vaccinated by Nov. 1

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix-based hospital chain is requiring all its employees to be fully vaccinated for the coronavirus by Nov. 1 as a condition of employment. Banner Health said it was requiring vaccinations due to a rise in coronavirus cases stemming from the Delta variant, the expectation that the government’s emergency-use authorization for the vaccine will be lifted, and other factors. Banner operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. On Wednesday, officials reported 1,154 additional coronavirus cases and no additional deaths from the virus. In all, the state has seen more than 910,000 confirmed cases and 18,117 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.