EXPLAINER: As wildlife smoke spreads, who’s at risk?

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada is blanketing much of the continent and reaching unhealthy levels this week in communities from Washington state to Washington D.C. Experts say get used to it, as a warmer climate stokes bigger and more intense blazes. Growing research points to potential long-term health damage from breathing in microscopic particles of smoke, with millions of people potentially at risk far from where huge fires burn.