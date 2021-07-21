Diamondbacks finish sweep of Pirates with 6-4 victory

PHOENIX (AP) — Pavin Smith and Daulton Varsho hit consecutive homers in the seventh inning for the go-ahead runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks finished a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6-4 victory. The Diamondbacks won their 30th game of the season against an MLB-worst 68 losses and their fourth in a row to match their season-best winning streak. The game was tied at 4 when Smith greeted reliever Duane Underwood Jr. with his ninth homer into the right-field seats. Brett de Geus got the win despite walking John Nogowski to force in the tying run in the seventh. Joakim Soria retired the side in order in the ninth for his sixth save.