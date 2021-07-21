Dental group no longer supporting Gosar, a former dentist

PHOENIX (AP) — The American Dental Association says it’s no longer backing six-term U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, who worked previously as a dentist.

The Arizona Republic reports that the organization’s board of trustees determined that the American Dental Political Action Committee should suspend future contributions to Gosar.

Gosar brushed off the ADA’s decision, which was first reported by Vice News.

The ADA decision follows a pressure campaign led by several of Gosar’s siblings who have called the former dentist an extremist who helped incite the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and have urged people to vote for his Democratic opponents since 2018.