Authorities identify man’s body pulled from Scottsdale canal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose body was pulled out of a Scottsdale canal. Scottsdale police say the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the body was that of 23-year-old Robert Anthony Cuillo. A cause of death was not immediately released. Police say the body was spotted Monday morning in the part of the canal that is near Old Town Scottsdale. Family and friends of Cuillo told some Phoenix TV stations that he lived in the Old Town Scottsdale area and would frequently walk to bars, shops and restaurants. They say Cuillo was last seen alive around 1 a.m. Saturday not far from the canal.