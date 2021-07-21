2 teenage boys accused of killing man during Tucson robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Tucson’s east side. Tucson police say the 15- and 16-year-old boys are facing first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery charges. The names of the teens are being withheld by The Associated Press because they are juveniles. Police say 19-year-old Dean Ryan Marcishak was fatally shot during an armed robbery at an apartment complex on July 14. Officers searched one of the teen’s apartments and reported finding evidence tying him to the shooting. Police say the other teenager was linked to the killing on Tuesday and arrested as he was leaving a home.