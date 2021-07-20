Police ID man whose body was recovered from Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police have identified a man whose body was recovered from Tempe Town Lake last weekend. Tempe police said Tuesday that the circumstances surrounding 35-year-old Aaron Lee Yazzi running into the lake still are not known. Police had responded to the man-made lake after receiving a call about a man seen running into the water around 4 p.m. Friday and not resurfacing. The search was called off hours later due to a lack of visibility and incoming storms. A Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Dive team recovered the body Saturday morning.