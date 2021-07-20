Phoenix police: Teenage boy found fatally shot in apartment

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy at a Phoenix apartment complex. They say the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived at the scene and found the teen with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead. Police say the boy was involved in some sort of argument inside the apartment just before the shooting. The teen’s name hasn’t been released yet and police haven’t said if any suspect has been identified.