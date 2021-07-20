Colangelo seeks golden finish to time leading USA Basketball

Jerry Colangelo’s career in sports seemed to be heading toward its finish in 2004. Instead, another chapter would soon be starting. He took over a faltering USA Basketball organization after the Americans stumbled to a third-place finish in the Athens Olympics. Colangelo rebuilt the program into one that became the best in the world again. The American men have won three straight Olympic gold medals. They also won two world championships under Colangelo. Now, at 81, he wants one more title to leave on top before Grant Hill replaces him as the program’s managing director.