Arizona reports 1,154 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials reported Tuesday 1,154 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. This is the second consecutive day of more than 1,000 new cases across the state. This brings Arizona’s total number of cases since the pandemic started to 910,436. The number of deaths remains at 18,117. Hospitalizations due to the virus declined only by a few cases. There were 809 people hospitalized as of Monday. Like other states, Arizona has seen a significant rise in new cases. Health experts attribute the recent surge in cases increases to low vaccination rates, the fast-spreading delta variant and July Fourth gatherings. Nearly 3.3. million in the state are fully vaccinated.