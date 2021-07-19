Navajo Nation revives horse ride for new council session

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation Council is commencing its summer session with a return to tradition. The Farmington Daily Times reports tribal officials marked the beginning of the session Monday with a horse ride to the council chamber in Window Rock, Arizona. The horse ride was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ride’s participants typically would travel to various chapters before arriving at the session. Delegates say more than two dozen others made the ride. Still, some delegates chose to attend the session by telephone. The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.