1 dead after gunman targets responders to Arizona house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Arizona say a gunman killed one person and wounded four others, including firefighters and paramedics, at the scene of a house fire. Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus told news outlets Sunday that a 35-year-old man is accused of opening fire on an ambulance crew, shooting two paramedics. He then shot at firefighters and neighbors trying to douse the flames. One neighbor was killed. A firefighter and another neighbor were also shot. An officer shot the suspect, who remains in critical condition. Police have not said whether he has a connection to the house, where a “badly burned” body was found inside.