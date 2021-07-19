Ducey picks lobbyist, executive to oversee universities

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a former longtime Arizona Public Service lobbyist and a retired Microsoft executive to oversee Arizona’s three universities. Ducey announced Monday he’s picked Jessica Pacheco and Bob Herbold to fill two vacant seats on the Arizona Board of Regents. Pacheco was vice president of external affairs for APS and its parent company before leaving last year to start a public affairs firm. Herbold had a long career with Proctor & Gamble and Microsoft before retiring in 2001 as chief operating officer of the software giant. He now runs a foundation that provides scholarships to graduates studying engineering and computer science, according to the governor’s office.